Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

