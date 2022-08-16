Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tao Pro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $101,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $15,888,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $7,863,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

