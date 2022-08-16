Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

