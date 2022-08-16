Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

