Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 13,337 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

