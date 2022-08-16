Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,787 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

