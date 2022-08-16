Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 21,577 Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Embark Technology by 21.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of EMBK stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embark Technology Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMBK shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.