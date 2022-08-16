Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,044 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $143.09.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.