Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.