Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 129,744 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 659.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

