Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 58,282 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,714,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 175,326 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Primo Water by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -711.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

