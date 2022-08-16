Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,316 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

