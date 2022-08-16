Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KN shares. Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

