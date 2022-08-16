Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1,624.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FV opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.