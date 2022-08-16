Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1,624.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of FV opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

