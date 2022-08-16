Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amplitude news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amplitude Trading Down 1.0 %

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

