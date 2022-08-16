Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in nCino by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

nCino Stock Down 1.3 %

NCNO opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.