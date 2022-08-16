Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in nCino by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.
nCino Stock Down 1.3 %
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
nCino Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
