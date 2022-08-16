Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.43 Million in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RealReal by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

RealReal Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $262.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 in the last three months. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealReal Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.