Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

