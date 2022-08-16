Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 214,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Hess Midstream Price Performance
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.09%.
Hess Midstream Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
Featured Articles
