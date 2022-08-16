Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $483,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

