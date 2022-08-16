Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of OFG stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $30.93.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
