Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 3,033 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.2 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

