Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

