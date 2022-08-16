Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cryoport by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

CYRX stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

