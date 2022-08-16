Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,402 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 275,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 273,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

