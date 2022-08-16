Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,508 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $5,620,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 495.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

