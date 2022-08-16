Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470,440 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

