Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,137 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

