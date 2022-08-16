Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 29,698 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 195,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 144,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

CIM stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

