Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 34,456 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,456 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,756 shares of company stock worth $1,755,124 in the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
