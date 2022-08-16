QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a PE ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

