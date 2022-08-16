Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 103,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RRC opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.
