RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

