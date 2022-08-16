RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at BTIG Research

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
REAL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.
RealReal Price Performance
Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RealReal
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealReal (REAL)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.