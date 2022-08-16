Roger K. Deromedi Sells 15,678 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

