Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 559,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,146,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMO opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

