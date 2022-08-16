Rowan M. Trollope Sells 5,909 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $177,296,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

