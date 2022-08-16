Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,866 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,841. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

