Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

