Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,132,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,120,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,497,000 after acquiring an additional 219,997 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.