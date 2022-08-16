Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,808,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,808,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,645 shares of company stock worth $8,868,576. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

