Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 824.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Insider Activity

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Gogo

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.