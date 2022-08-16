Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 70.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SIX opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,242,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $744,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 653,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,912 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

