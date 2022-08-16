Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 257.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MMI opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

