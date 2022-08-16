Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
QCR Trading Up 0.7 %
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QCR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.96%.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
