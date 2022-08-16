Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,297 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,519 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 5,726.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 859,335 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,544 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Playtika by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.46.

Playtika Stock Down 1.6 %

About Playtika

Shares of PLTK opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.