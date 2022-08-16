Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $961.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

