Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,759.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of STRC opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.05. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,916.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

