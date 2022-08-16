Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $137.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.