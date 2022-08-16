Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

