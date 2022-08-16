Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Rehan Jaffer Purchases 250,000 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 12th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

